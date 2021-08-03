DC takes stock of Covid vaccination status

TAWANG, 2 Aug: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok on Monday convened a review meeting here to take stock of the Covid-19 vaccination status in the district.

Commending the health officials and administrative officers for carrying out large-scale vaccination drives in the district, the DC said, “We have almost covered the entire district, but due to one or other reason we are not able to reflect the update process on the portal.”

He instructed all the MOs of the CHCs and PHCs to submit lists of all those who have been vaccinated in their respective jurisdictions to the sub-divisional administrative heads “and compile a combined report to get the exact figures, especially of the healthcare workers.”

He also instructed the sub-divisional heads and COs to “sit with village heads and find out if anyone is left out without vaccination.”

DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema informed that “there is still possibility of a few left-out villagers who have not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine because they work as labourers in extreme border areas, and a few Brokpas who are away from villages with their yaks.”

He, however, assured that discrepancies in the data update would be addressed before 10 August.

Speaking on wastage of vaccine, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama said, “Vaccination of an individual is more important, but make proper planning for minimum wastage.” (DIPRO)