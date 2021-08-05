2 more succumb to Covid-19; state reports 319 new cases on Wednesday

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: Two more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 236. Both deaths were registered on Tuesday.

According to the DHS report, a 55-year-old male patient with comorbidity from West Kameng died at the 181 military hospital (MH) in Dahung at 8 pm on Tuesday. The patient had complained of cough, headache and breathlessness and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the 181 MH on 1 August. He had been admitted to the MH on the same day.

The patient had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A 54-year-old male patient with comorbidity in Lower Subansiri died at 11:10 pm at his residence. The patient was in home isolation in Yachuli. He had complained of fever since 29 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Yachuli PHC on the same day.

This patient had also received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday registered 319 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 139 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 99 cases, followed by 38 cases in Lower Subansiri and 27 cases in Papum Pare.

With 24 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 11 percent.

On Wednesday, a total of 332 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 54 patients and the DCH in Pasighat has three patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 18 occupants (see full bulletin)