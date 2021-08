Correspondent

RUKSIN, 4 Aug: Members of the East Siang district BJP unit and the party’s Ruksin mandal committee on Wednesday distributed rice and other edible items among the residents of Niglok village, who are under home quarantine for 14 days.

Niglok, in Ruksin circle, has been notified as a containment zone after 41 villagers there tested positive for Covid-19. However, the containment period is likely to end on Thursday.