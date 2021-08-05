Assn cries foul over ad for teachers, demands probe

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: The Apatani Youth Association (AYA) has decried the floating of advertisement for posts of primary teachers (PRT) and trained graduate Teachers (TGT) in Lower Subansiri district as “illogical and unconstitutional.”

Quoting the advertisement dated 30 June for recruitment of teachers, the association in a representation to the chief secretary on Wednesday said that the Lower Subansiri DC had “illogically issued an advertisement for the posts of PRTs and TGTs with reservation/quota system within an existing district-wise reservation policy, thereby rejecting candidates as non-natives.”

“How can a reservation/quota system exist within an existing district-wise reservation policy?” the association sought to know, and claimed that “there is no mention of recruitment through block system in the minutes of cabinet meeting held on 14 July last year regarding the revised guidelines for recruitment of contractual PRTs and TGTs under the Samagra Shiksha/ISSE.”

The AYA demanded a proper inquiry into the matter, and requested the chief secretary to instruct the department concerned to do away with “illogical practice of keeping reservation within a reservation.”