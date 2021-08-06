DC reviews works, proposals under AAP

AALO, 5 Aug: West Siang DC Moki Loyi reviewed the ongoing works and new proposals under the 2021-22 annual action plan (AAP) during a meeting of the district water and sanitation mission here on Thursday.

The DC asked the PHE department to “work out the schemes on need based” and said “such works must go on urgent basis and should be completed in a time-bound manner.”

PHED EE Toni Ete informed that the AAP has been submitted “on urgent basis to the state to work out the state plan.”

PHED AEs from the subdivisions also offered their inputs.

It was disclosed during the meeting that many of the ongoing works could not be completed due to “non-placement of complete funds” to carry out the works in the rural areas. (DIPRO)