NABARD RO GM inaugurates rural haat

DAMBUK, 5 Aug: The general manager (GM) of the NABARD’s Arunachal regional office (RO), Partho Saha inaugurated a rural haat here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Thursday.

The haat is aimed at providing a marketing platform to the farmers and SHGs of the villages in Dambuk block to sell their agricultural and horticultural produces, livestock products, handloom and handicraft items, etc.

It has been established with financial support from the NABARD.

Earlier in the day, Saha launched a skill development programme on ‘banana fibre extraction’ at LDV HQ Roing.

NABARD District Development Manager Nitya Mili informed that the skill development training would be imparted to 60 unemployed rural youths of the district to help them set up their own units.

The training programme will be conducted by NGO AMYAA.