APSSB needs to really work hard

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has postponed the skill test for the combined graduate level (CGL) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be conducted on 8 August. Even though the board has claimed that the test has been rescheduled “due to administrative reasons,” many believe it has got to do with the All Nyishi Youth Association’s demand for an apology and cancellation of examination for mentioning the word ‘Hills Miri’ in the question paper.

The APSSB has been embroiled in controversy ever since it was hit by the job-for-cash scam. Every move of the board is now seen with suspicion.

The board needs to really work hard to earn back the trust of the people. However, if they continue to commit silly mistakes like mentioning the word Hills Miri in the questions, it is going to further dent the image of the board. Words like Hills Miri, Dafla, etc have already been abolished and are not acceptable. The board needs to be very careful while setting question papers. The APSSB should sit with the ANYA and work out a solution at the earliest. The exam should not be indefinitely postponed for long. It will hurt the prospect of many unemployed youths.