3 more succumb to Covid, death toll at 240

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: The Covid-19 death toll in Arunachal increased to 240 with three more succumbing to the infection on Friday.

Two deaths, including of a woman who had had a lower segment caesarean section done on 3 August, were reported from the DCH in Chimpu. One of the deaths was reported from the zonal hospital in Lohit HQ Tezu.

A 35-year-old woman from Lohit, who had tested positive for the virus on 29 July, died at the Tezu zonal hospital on Friday evening.

A 65-year-old woman from Lower Subansiri district and a 24-year-old woman from the ICR, who had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 31 July and 3 August, respectively, died due to Covid-related complications on Friday.

Meanwhile, 248 more people tested positive for the virus, pushing the total number of cases to 49,916 in the state. The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 68 cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (42 cases). Lohit and West Kameng reported 13 cases each, while East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri reported 11 cases each.

Fresh cases were also reported from Anjaw (4), Papum Pare (7), Changlang (6), Dibang Valley (2), East Kameng (5), Kamle (4), Kra Daadi (2), Leparada (3), Namsai (4), Pakke-Kessang (1), Shi-Yomi (4), Siang (2), Tawang (7), Tirap (2), Upper Siang (10), and West Siang (7).

A total of 4,469 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The state currently has 2,873 active cases, while 46,803 have recovered from the disease, including 404 on Saturday.

The ICR has the highest number of active cases at 785, followed by Lower Subansiri (359), Papum Pare (235), West Kameng (162), Lohit (145) and East Siang (134). (See bulletin)