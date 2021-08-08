Alternative route in Rottung likely to be completed in 2 weeks

BOLENG, 7 Aug: The construction of the alternative route in Rottung in Siang district is progressing well and is likely to be completed within the next two weeks, the highway division executive engineer informed the Siang DC on Saturday.

The EE said that the route would be useable for light motor vehicles.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng on Saturday took stock of the progress of work on the alternative road, as well as the construction of the Bailey suspension bridge over the Siyum river in Sanggam.

Informing that the bridge tower on the Boleng side has been constructed, the GREF AEE assured the DC that the construction of the bridge would be completed by the end of this month.

Earlier, the DC visited the historically important Kekar Monying, a site of confrontation between the British and the Adis in 1911. The ‘Anglo-Adi war trail’ is being developed by the Pangin WRD division under the SADA. (DIPRO)