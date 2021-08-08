Tribal affairs ministry to support e-governance in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 7 Aug: The union tribal affairs ministry has assured to support Arunachal in terms of capacity building in order to “intensify the impetus for momentum and progress of e-governance initiatives in the state,” Arunachal’s ITC Joint Director Hano Taka informed in a release.

The assurance came during a meeting between Arunachal’s State Council for IT & E-Governance Chairman Doni Nich and union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Muda here on 6 August.

“The capacity building programme will aim at providing technical and profession skill upgrading of all levels of officers to develop specialized skills for e-governance and to bridge the skill sets and expertise,” Taka said.

Nich meanwhile thanked Munda over the passing of the Constitution (Schedule Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as per the modification proposed by Arunachal.