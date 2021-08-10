4 more succumb to Covid, death toll at 246

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The state reported four Covid-19 deaths on Monday, including three who died on Sunday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 246.

A 65-year-old man from Lohit with comorbidity had symptoms of headache and fever on 4 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the zonal hospital in Tezu on the same day. He was referred to the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam) on 7 August, where he passed away on 9 August at around 4 am due to Covid pneumonia and cardio-respiratory failure.

He was unvaccinated.

A comorbid 30-year-old woman from West Kameng, with symptoms of sore throat, had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the Rupa CHC on 3 August. She was admitted to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) in Bomdila on 6 August and was referred to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on 7 August. She passed away at the DCH at around 4:30 am due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with Covid pneumonia.

She had taken her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), a 54-year-old man with comorbidity had complaints of cough, fever and breathing problems. He tested positive through RAT on Sunday at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, and was admitted to the DCH in Chimpu at around 9 am. However, he passed away on the same day at around 3:30 pm due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia at the DCH.

He had been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Another man with comorbidity from the ICR, aged 60 years, had complaints of cough and breathing problem since 1 August.

He had tested negative through RAT but his chest’s CT scan suggested Covid pneumonia. He was admitted to the DCH in Chimpu but passed away on 8 August at around 5:40 pm due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia.

He had taken his first Covid vaccine dose.

The state reported 302 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, of whom 132 are symptomatic. The ICR recorded the highest 78 cases, followed by 35 cases in Lower Subansiri and 26 cases each in Papum Pare and Tawang.

With 19.2 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate. The ICR has a positivity rate of 8.9 percent.

Also, 372 people in various health facilities and home isolation were declared discharged or recovered on the day.

A total of 5,483 samples were collected on Monday. (See bulletin)