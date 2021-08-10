Seminar, tree plantation progs organized

TAWANG, 9 Aug: The rural works department (RWD) conducted a seminar on ‘district rural roads’ as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) here on Monday, during which the department’s EE Phurpa Tsering made a presentation on the progress of the ongoing rural road projects in Tawang and in Jang subdivision.

He stressed on “timely completion of the projects by properly maintaining quality and all other laid down specifications of PMGSY roads.”

“We need to put more men and machinery to complete all the road projects on time, as the government may not consider further extension of time for completion,” he said.

Tawang ADC Lobsang Tsering, ZPM Tsering Dorjee, public leaders, and RWD officials attended the meeting. Later, they planted saplings in the RWD office complex here.

In Ziro, the Lower Subansiri district administration organized a plantation programme as part of the AKAM on Monday.

All the heads of offices, led by Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang, planted saplings near the circuit house in Hapoli.

The district administration is also conducting an online ‘patriotic solo song competition’ and a talk show on AIR, Ziro as a part of the AKAM.

The Tirap district administration organized a rally in Khonsa as part of the AKAM. The rally saw the participation of hundreds of people, including students, HoDs and members of the market welfare committee.

DC Taro Mize informed that a tree plantation drive will also be conducted, and that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be erected in the heart of Khonsa town to commemorate the ‘Quit India’ movement.

DHO Tabom Bam, ADC Kretkam Tikhak, GHSS Principal RS Mishra and former ZPC Sontung Bangsia also attended the programme. (DIPROs)