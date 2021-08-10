Masonry course underway

BOMBA, 9 Aug: Ninety unemployed youths from Bomba and nearby villages are participating in a weeklong course in masonry under the Jal Jeevan Mission, being organized here in Tawang district by NGO Yuva Arunachal, in collaboration with the public health engineering department.

Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee, who inaugurated the training programme on Monday, said that “skilled workers are in high demand in Arunachal, but due to lack of such skilled workforce the state has to rely mostly on people from outside the state, especially for plumbing and masonry works.”

He expressed hope that a pool of skilled workers would be created after the training.

“The training will be conducted in shifts, having 30 trainees in each session, owing to Covid-19 protocols,” informed Yuva Arunachal secretary Genden Tsering.

Public leader Tenzin Monpa and Gaon Burah Dorjee Tsering also spoke. The panchayat members of Bomba and nearby villages also attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)