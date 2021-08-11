Information gap between dept and us

Editor,

With reference to the letter headlined ‘Non-starter of an entrepreneurship challenge’, published on 31 July, we would like to clarify that the sole reason for the need to write it arose due to a gap in communication between the empanelled department and us.

We have now come to know that the department of planning, the nodal agency of the said challenge, has been working diligently towards completing the formalities of the challenge, and that the delay was inadvertent, following the current state of pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. We are also delighted to have learnt that the department has built a state-of-the-art incubation centre in a very short span of time.

We take this opportunity to show our gratitude and thank the CM, the deputy CM and the department for finally announcing the date of the award ceremony which has been fixed in mid-August, 2021.

We look forward to the host of activities that the department has planned for us, viz, incubation, training and other capacity building programmes.

Doni Riba,

for Dukandada,

Karken Bado, for Arunachal Pixels