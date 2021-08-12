WCD dept holds sensitization prog on child related schemes

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Labour and Employment department were sensitized on various child-related schemes implemented by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department during an interactive meeting cum sensitisation programme organized by the WCD department here on Wednesday.

Issues relating to child rights violation and strengthening of delivery structures for providing better services to vulnerable children were also discussed apart from making them aware of the Child Protection Services Scheme, National Creche Scheme, Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and scheme for adolescent girls.

Emphasizing the importance of organizing such programmes, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu requested the Labour and Employment department to conduct such interactive and sensitisation programmes relating to protection of children with all the stakeholders.