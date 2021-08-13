RGU inks MoU under EWS scheme

RONO HILLS, 12 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kimin division of the central public works department (CPWD) for undertaking projects funded by the union education ministry for the economically weaker section (EWS).

The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Kimin CPWD Division Executive Engineer Jowon Sikhet.

“Under the EWS scheme, construction of 100-bedded hostels each for boys and girls and a multipurpose academic building with a total cost of Rs 29.19 crores will be undertaken by the executing agency within a time period of 18 months from the date of signing the MoU,” the university informed in a release.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “the scheme aims at uplifting the economically weaker section of the society, so as to provide a level playing field, especially in accessing equity for education with required facilities in an academic institution.”

He asked the CPWD to ensure quality work and on-time completion of the projects.