Bengia Tani adjudged best lifter in 61 kg category

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Bengia Tani has been adjudged the best lifter in the men’s 61 kg category in the Youth National Weightlifting Championship, which concluded in Patiala, Punjab, on Thursday.

Tani bagged a gold medal in the championship with a total lift of 240 kgs on Wednesday. He lifted 105 kgs in snatch and 135 kgs in clean & jerk.

Being the best lifter in his weight category, Tani will be selected for the national camp for various upcoming international competitions, such as the Youth Commonwealth Championship, the Asian Championships, and even the World Youth Championship.

Tani is currently training at the Boys’ Sports Coy AOC centre in Secunderabad, Telengana, under the guidance of JCO Yukar Sibi.

He hails from Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district.