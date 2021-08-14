Last remaining KNLA militants surrender in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) The last remaining militants of Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) surrendered in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Twenty-seven insurgents of the outfit surrendered with 17 firearms, including four assault rifles, five pistols and six country-made guns before the police in Karbi Anglong, he said.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shahji, we have had a major achievement towards permanent peace in Assam. Last remaining cadres of UPRF/KNLF (KUKI) surrendered & handed over 17 weapons including 4 assault rifles to DIG & SP, Karbi Anglong,” the chief minister tweeted.

KNLA militants have been surrendering in small numbers for the last one year.