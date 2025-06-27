Nagaland: Naga groups launch initiative to show unity among them

KOHIMA, 26 Jun: At least 28 Naga tribal bodies and 12 political groups in Nagaland have launched an initiative to show unity among them, according to a statement.

The ‘Naga Bridge’ initiative is a collective journey towards reconciliation, dialogue, and a shared Naga future, it said.

Representatives of 28 Naga Tribal hohos (apex bodies), 12 Naga political groups (NPG), and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) launched the initiative on Tuesday during a convergence meeting held at Medziphema.

According to the statement issued by the FNR on Wednesday, the ‘historic convergence’ took place in an “atmosphere of openness and humility for the progress of the Naga people.”

The forum affirmed that the symbolic bridge is “not merely metaphorical, but foundationally grounded in the historical and political rights of the Nagas.”

“These rights are not relics of the past, but living testaments to people’s enduring assertion of identity, dignity, and self-determination,” the FNR noted.

During the gathering, they adopted three key resolutions aimed at fostering inclusive progress.

All NPGs were urged to participate in the next assembly, described as a potential watershed moment, with an aim to break from past divisions and bring all parties together on “one common machan (platform)”for coordinated and inclusive dialogue, it said.

All other tribal hohos – regardless of region or affiliation – were urged to extend their moral and cultural support towards fulfilling shared Naga aspirations while respecting each community’s unique identity and concerns.

The FNR said the NPGs emphasised the need to move from competition to communion, proposing the creation of “an inclusive common table” where differences could be addressed with integrity and mutual trust.

The tribal hohos also voiced concerns over continued polarisation, urging all parties to rise above divisive habits.

The FNR is a civil society initiative formed in 2008 with the mission of fostering unity, healing, and peace among the Naga people. It has played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue on the Naga political struggle among various NPGs, tribal bodies, and stakeholders. (PTI)