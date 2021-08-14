Portion of NH 13 near Pasighat swept away, landslide blocks Likabali-Basar road

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: A portion of National Highway (NH) 13, connecting Pasighat (East Siang), Pangin (Siang) and Aalo (West Siang), was reportedly swept away by a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Friday.

Sources in Pasighat informed that nearly 70-80 metres of the highway were swept away near Sirki waterfall, 4 kms from Pasighat, towards Pangin and Aalo. No casualty has been reported.

Official sources informed that it may take nearly a week to restore the breached portion of the road.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh has issued a travel advisory, cautioning the public against taking the Pasighat-Pangin route for seven days, especially at night. The DC has directed the highway department executive engineer and the NHIDL general manager to deploy men and machinery 24/7 to fully restore the road.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Likabali-Basar stretch of NH 13 has been blocked by a heavy landside, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on either side of it.

The road between Tuting and Yingkiong in Upper Siang district has also been reportedly blocked.

Multiple landslides caused by heavy downpour may affect officials travelling to attend the 75th Independence Day celebration on 15 August.