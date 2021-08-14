1 Covid-19 death reported, state’s toll at 252

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Arunachal reported one more Covid-19-related death on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 252.

As per the DHS report, a 30-year-old female patient from the ICR died of Covid-19 complications at the DCH in Chimpu at 1:15 pm on Friday.

The patient had complained of fever, cough and breathing difficulty since 30 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at TRIHMS in Naharlagun on 31 July. She had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day. The patient had no comorbidity. Her vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state reported 166 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, of whom 88 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 41 cases, followed by 19 cases in Lower Subansiri and 14 cases in Changlang.

With 12.3 percent, Lower Subansiri reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 6.5 percent.

A total of 271 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday.

On the same day, a total of 3,893 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)