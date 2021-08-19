Promote actors, film makers & producers of Arunachal: Governor

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Governor BD Mishra has asked Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Chief Executive Officer & Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Advisory Panel Member, Abhishek Mishra to promote actors, film makers and producers of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said this when the DPIFF CEO called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

“Encourage the shooting of films in Arunachal Pradesh as the state is bestowed with enchanting sceneries and locations,” the governor said, adding that “such film shots will certainly promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The governor said that with Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage, and each tribe’s distinct culture and traditions, the films of the state can be an eye opener for the common people as also the elite interested in traditions and literary legacies of this area.

“Films shot in Arunachal Pradesh will be a mark of celebration of our nation’s cultural varieties and will strengthen the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’ of India,” he said.

Informing about the Film and Television Institute in Jote, the governor asked CBFC Advisory Panel Member Mishra to facilitate in providing certification for films produced in the state.

He also suggested to Mishra to facilitate regular interaction and promotion of local entrepreneurs in film and television making, with the business houses for support.

The governor mentioned that North Eastern states have massive potential in tourism and adventure sports and Arunachal Pradesh is the best amongst them. “This needs to be tapped and utilized,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)