Kasturba Gandhi Institute of Higher Education inaugurated

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 18 Aug: The college building of the Kasturba Gandhi Institute of Higher Education (KGIHE) at Kebali was inaugurated by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

While taking a tour of the building, Kushwaha appreciated the college management for providing good infrastructure to its students.

During his interaction with the students, the VC advised them to dream and set a goal for themselves, and then work towards attaining that goal.

“Life is all about following a format, and discipline. You should put a large level of effort to achieve what you want, and once you attain contentment, nothing else matters.

It is not important that you should always come first; what is important is that you learn how to struggle.

When you become a struggler, you can achieve what you desire,” he stated.

He also reminded them to give back to Mother Nature and urged everyone to plant trees as part of their birthday celebration.

Local MLA Mutchu Mithi said that all round development is only possible because of education. He advised the students to set a goal and achieve it with determination, perseverance and hard work. Giving the example of the KGIHE secretary Komini Meto, Mithi said, “Meto had started by running a small school and today he is managing to provide higher education to students.”

Mithi also assured to provide all possible assistance to the institute.

Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo advised students to maintain discipline in every step of their life and work towards goals and realize them.

IMCLS president Ginko Linggi and ABK LDVU president Golo Saring also spoke on the occasion.

KGIHE secretary Komini Meto informed that the college provides BEd and BA courses, and has achieved a lot in a short period of time since its establishment in 2014.

“Till date, 90 students have qualified in the APTET examination and 78 students have qualified in the CTET examination. We trained 57 in-service teachers, and each year we have on an average, 16-17 students qualifying the TGT and PGT examinations of the APPSC,” added Meto.

The KGIHE is recognized by the NCTE and is affiliated to the RGU.

Later, gold medal winners, university top 10 rank holders and other achievers of the KGIHE were felicitated.