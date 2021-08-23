Man shot dead, accused arrested

NIRJULI, 22 Aug: A person identified as Nabam Lingdoh was allegedly murdered by one Taba Sanjay, using a 12-bore gun.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram informed this daily that the accused has been arrested and a case (No 56/21 u/s 302/307 IPC r/w Section 27 Arms Act) has been lodged at the Nirjuli police station.

“On Saturday, at around 8:30 pm, information was received from a girl that one Taba Sanjay, who she was in a relationship with, came to the residence of her brother-in-law Nabam Lingdoh and shot him, leading to his death, and assaulted her sister with a dao, causing a deep cut on her forehead. The incident occurred at around 6:30 pm,” informed the SP.

On receipt of the information, Naharlagun SDPO D Gumja along with Nirjuli PS OC (in-charge) Inspector K Yangfo, SI Surender and a police team swung into action. They conducted a wide search and finally apprehended the alleged accused from Rose village in Doimukh circle at around 10:30 pm, the SP informed.

“The weapon of the offence, which is a 12-bore gun, was seized,” he said.

“Accused Taba Sanjay was in love/relationship with the complainant for the last one year and the brother-in-law and the sister were against this relationship, and that led to Sanjay killing Lingdoh,” said the SP, informing about the motive for the murder.

Meanwhile, a family member of Lingdoh sought stringent punishment for the accused. “An exemplary punishment should be given, so that such incident is not repeated in the future. No one should support such kind of criminal activities. We are hopeful that the capital police will properly investigate the case and ensure punishment for such a heinous crime,” said the family member.