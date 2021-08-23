State reports 2 Covid deaths on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The state reported two Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 259. One of the deaths was registered on 21 August.

A 20-year-old woman from Papum Pare with comorbidity had symptoms of swelling of face and leg and weakness since 2 August. She had tested Covid positive through RT-PCR on 8 August at TRIHMS in Naharlagun and had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day. However, she passed away at the DCH due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid pneumonia on 22 August at around 10 am.

A 72-year-old man from Lower Dibang Valley with comorbidity had symptoms of cough and weakness since 18 August, and had breathing difficulty on 21 August. He had tested Covid positive through RAT on 21 August at the district hospital in Roing and had been admitted to the DCHC in Roing on the same day, but passed away due to Covid pneumonia at around 10:40 pm.

Both patients were unvaccinated, as per the report from the health department.

In the meantime, the state reported 49 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, of whom 25 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 14 cases, followed by five cases each in Anjaw, Papum Pare, Leparada and West Kameng. Lower Subansiri reported four cases.

With 40 percent, Lower Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 3.2 percent.

Also on Sunday, 169 patients in various health facilities and home isolation across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

On the same day, 2,396 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)