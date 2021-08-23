APWWS urges APSCW to scrap clauses in draft marriage & inheritance bill

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has written to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) to scrap Clauses 42 and 43 from the proposed Arunachal Pradesh marriage and inheritance bill, keeping in view the public sentiment and the state’s interest.

The APWWS made the suggestion after an urgent meeting in Naharlagun, where it discussed the proposed draft bill with its members and unanimously decided to submit to the APSCW to scrap Clauses 42 and 43.

Clause 42 of the proposed draft bill states that “An APST woman married to non-APST man shall enjoy any immovable property inherited from the head of the family in her lifetime, subject to the basic limit that the properties so inherited would devolve, in the event of her death, upon the heirs of her ancestors from whom she inherited.”

Clause 43 of the proposed draft bill states that “An APST woman married to non-APST man shall enjoy the right of any immovable property owned and acquired by her in her lifetime.

In the event of her death, her husband and her heirs would have full rights of it for disposal and alienation to any indigenous tribal of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The society further stated that the rest of the proposed bill should be resubmitted to the government after scrapping the two clauses.