Assam CM stresses on time-bound completion of projects

Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said that time-bound and strategic implementation of projects is imperative for fast-paced development of the state.

He also stressed on greater coordination between civil and police administrations to ensure better delivery of service to people.

Talking to reporters at the end of a two-day conference of deputy commissioners of the state at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, the chief minister said that discussion was held regarding developmental projects that were required to be taken up, an official statement said here.

Close monitoring of ongoing projects, especially those which are to be completed in the next six months, would be ensured as decided in the conference, he added.

Time-bound and strategic implementation of projects would be focused on to achieve growth on all parameters, Sarma said.

He also said that ways to foster close coordination between the civil and police administrations were also discussed at the conference.

Citing an example, he said that though police are ramping up the campaign against drugs, the rehabilitation of addicts has to be ensured by the civil administration for sustainable results.

Achieving completion of Central government schemes and projects within the stipulated timeframe along with issues and challenges in manpower and financial resource at the district administration level were also discussed, Sarma added.

During the conference, ministers and senior officers put up presentations of the activities of various departments and urged the DCs for their cooperation in completing the projects, the statement further said.

The chief minister also informed that the next DCs’ conference will be held at Tezpur within six months, where the status of the decisions taken at this meet would be reviewed.