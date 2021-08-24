Draft marriage & inheritance of property bill submitted to GoAP: APSCW

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: On receiving numerous representations and memorandums from various organizations to quash Sections 42 and 43 of the proposed draft of the Arunachal Pradesh Marriage & Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Monday informed that the draft bill has already been submitted to the state government, and “the state government may look into the matter and thereafter reconsider the proposed bill (draft) for approval.”

A day earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) had written to the APSCW to scrap Clauses 42 and 43 from the bill, keeping in view the public sentiment and the state’s interest.

The APWWS made the suggestion after an urgent meeting in Naharlagun, where it discussed the proposed draft bill with its members and unanimously decided to submit to the APSCW to scrap Clauses 42 and 43.

Clause 42 of the proposed draft bill states that “An APST woman married to non-APST man shall enjoy any immovable property inherited from the head of the family in her lifetime, subject to the basic limit that the properties so inherited would devolve, in the event of her death, upon the heirs of her ancestors from whom she inherited.”

Clause 43 of the proposed draft bill states that “An APST woman married to non-APST man shall enjoy the right of any immovable property owned and acquired by her in her lifetime. In the event of her death, her husband and her heirs would have full rights of it for disposal and alienation to any indigenous tribal of Arunachal Pradesh.”