State reports 94 Covid cases on Monday

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The state reported 94 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, of whom 43 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 19 cases, followed by 11 cases in Papum Pare and nine cases each in Lohit and East Siang.

With 17.1 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

On Monday, 192 patients in various health facilities and home isolation across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

On the same day, 3,961 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)