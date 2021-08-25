SDRF regional centre inaugurated

KHONSA, 24 Aug: The State Disaster Response Force’s (SDRF) regional centre here was inaugurated by Tirap DC Taro Mize on Tuesday, in the presence of SP Kardak Riba, DDMO (in-charge) Pik Tayom, ZPC Chathong Lowang, members of the District Disaster Management Authority and the SDRF, and others.

Situated in the DC office complex, the regional centre is presently manned by five SDRF personnel under the command of HC Yumto Pullong.

The DC in his address stated that the independent regional centre “will hugely benefit the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts as the SDRF team will be working 24/7 for the welfare of the region.”

The DC commended the SDRF team for “prompt delivery of their duties during the New Kothung flood incident, wherein two persons were injured and one person died, whose body was recovered by the SDRF.”

He urged the people of the TCL region to inform the SDRF regional centre immediately at

the toll free numbers 1077, 9485236975, and 03786-222675 in case of occurrence of any mishap due to natural calamities.

The SP informed that the SDRF team, consisting of six personnel, “has been placed from the police department” with proper training in disaster management. (DIPRO)