RGU issues provisional admission notification

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) authorities have decided to allow provisional admission of the shortlisted candidates who could not submit the required documents on time due to various pressing reasons.

This was informed through an official notification issued by RGU’s Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin on Tuesday.

The notification stated: “It has come to the notice of the university authority that some of the shortlisted candidates could not submit the required documents on time due to various pressing reasons. In view of this, and also keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the university has decided to allow such students for provisional admission with a condition that the required documents need to be submitted on or before Monday, the 6th September, 2021 (11:59 pm midnight) positively through the email id of respective heads/directors/coordinators.”

“In the event of non-submission of the documents (marksheets of qualifying examinations), the admission shall stand cancelled automatically. No further extension shall be entertained for such submissions, hereinafter,” it stated.

The candidates can visit www.rgu.ac.in for further details.