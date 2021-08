The Arunachal Tug-of-War Association has selected 10 players and two officials to represent Arunachal at the 34th Senior Tug-of-War National Championship (Men, Women & Mixed 4+4) 2021-22, scheduled to be held in Bikaner, Rajashtan, from 30 August to 1 September. The team will be leaving for Rajasthan on Friday.