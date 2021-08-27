Women’s Equality Day observed

LAZU, 26 Aug: The Khonsa battalion of the 6 Assam Rifles observed the Women’s Equality Day here in Tirap district on Thursday.

The programme featured an awareness lecture on women’s empowerment and equality, information on upcoming AR recruitment rally, a medical camp, cultural performance by the Laju Youth Welfare Association, and friendly volleyball matches among boys and girls of Lazu and army troops.

Around 60 people, including students, participated in the programme, observing Covid-appropriate behaviour. (DIPRO)