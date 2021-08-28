Lungla gets fuel station

LUNGLA, 27 Aug: ADC Tashi Dhondup on Friday inaugurated a petrol and diesel filling station at Brumateng near here in Tawang district, fulfilling a long-felt need of the people of the area.

Prior to this, the people of Lungla had to depend for fuel completely on the filling stations in Tawang headquarters, which is 45 kms from here.

Apart from the general public, the filling station will also benefit the paramilitary forces and other emergency services stationed in Lungla subdivision, said the ADC.

“The people needn’t have to stock pol items at their homes, risking their lives,” he said.

Former Tawang ZPC Tsering Lhamu and Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu also attended the inauguration. (DIPRO)