Outreach prog for ex-servicemen, veer naris held

NAMSAI, 27 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board member Lt Col TC Tayum on Friday conducted an outreach programme for ‘ex-servicemen, veer naris and next of kin’ at the conference hall of the Namsai DC office here.

Tayum briefed the participants about the Rajya Sainik Board and its responsibilities. He also interacted with the ex-servicemen, the veer naris and next of kin, and enquired about their grievances.

Tayum said that the Namsai DC gave assurance to look into the welfare of the ex-servicemen and also submit their suggestions and grievances before the government.

Around 23 ex-servicemen and widows from the army and paramilitary forces, navy administrative officers, the deputy SP and the Zilla Sainik Board members attended the meeting, according to release from the Namsai DC.