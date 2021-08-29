Govt committed to take up eviction drive in capital region: Natung

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung on Saturday told the assembly that the government is committed to take up eviction drive in approximately 25 sq kms of land that has been encroached on at different locations in the capital region, stretching from Chimpu to Banderdewa, in Ganga, Jullang, Papu Nallah, Borum and Chimpu villages and Chandranagar area.

He informed that the Itanagar wildlife sanctuary has a total area of 140.8 sq kms, “out of which 11.25 sq kms area is excluded for capital Itanagar, while 17. 92 sq kms is excluded for seven villages,” adding that actions have been taken as per the prevailing forest laws in the remaining area for violation of laws, besides taking up plantation in the area in the past.

Natung was replying to a query from Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on the steps taken up by the department for conserving forest land within the state capital on the floor of the house.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor that “the appointed date for coming into force of Lower Siang district will be decided on submission of recommendation of three-member committee as constituted by the government to resolve the issue of Kora administrative circle.”

He called for peaceful coexistence of the people to solve the issue, and appealed to all apex bodies and legislators of the Siang belt to “collectively convince the people not to discriminate the land.”

Khandu was replying to a starred question from Nyigyor, asking about the appointed day in respect of Lower Siang district.

To a query from Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on the criteria for running Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state, SJETA Minister Alo Libang informed the house that “renowned NGOs are selected on the basis of their credentials by the Arunachal Pradesh Eklavya Model Residential School Society, which is formed as per the guidelines of the National Education Society for Tribal Students under the union ministry of tribal affairs. (DIPR)