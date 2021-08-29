Assembly passes AP (Reorganization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Dy speaker adjourns house sine die

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: The state assembly has passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 unanimously by voice vote which was moved by Chief Minister Pema Khandu to facilitate setting up of the district headquarters of Kra Daadi in Palin.

The bill was introduced on the floor of the house on the first day’s session on Friday.

While moving the bill, the CM informed the house that the government is fully committed to developing infrastructures in the new districts, adding that “the decision of finalization of Kra Daadi HQ in Palin was taken for larger interest of the people and based on popular demand.”

He said that “Kra Daadi district was carved out of Kurung Kumey district with the initial proposed HQ in Jamin, but as the district administrative activities are already functioning from Palin with required infrastructures and manpower, the transfer of the district HQ would be only on papers without any financial implications for better functioning.”

However, he said that the ongoing construction of some projects in Jamin “will be taken up for future expansion of government programmes with due consultations with the legislators and district administration on phase manner.”

Earlier, Palin MLA Balo Raja thanked the government for the creation of Kra Daadi district, and sought shifting of the district HQ from Jamin to Palin.

Justifying his stand, Raja informed that “Palin is fully equipped with required infrastructures and the administration has been functioning with all district HoDs since long.” He requested for passing of the bill in the larger interest of the people of Kra Daadi.

Tali MLA Jikke Tako while supporting the bill assured to “create the feeling of oneness among the people of the entire belt with HQ in Palin.”

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki, under whose tenure the district was created on 7 February, 2015 as the 19th district of Arunachal, and legislators Lombo Tayeng, Tarin Dakpe and Kardo Nyigyor also spoke in support of the bill.

Centralized transfer & posting of Group C & D staffs of district admin

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called for strong political will from all his legislator colleagues in improving the work culture of all categories of government employees, adding that the “government employees should generate outcomes.”

Responding to a zero hour discussion put up by Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar on “centralized transfer and posting of Group C and D staffs of district administration to general administration department and mechanism to monitor the detail works progress reports of all government employees (contractual and regular),” the CM stated that inter-district transfer and posting of Group C staffs “is a big exercise and a complex one, considering their strength in numbers.”

“As the employees are in large numbers, it would not be possible on the part of the government to go for it as it may collapse the entire system,” he said, and instead assured to focus on skill upgrading and training within the districts under the DCs “to make the work force output-oriented.”

Khandu urged the members of the house to cooperate with the district administrations in guiding and motivating the staffs to work properly with dedication.

Earlier, Tassar, while justifying his call for centralized transfer and posting of Group C and D staffs of the districts, said that “reshuffling is the key policy of updating government employees, their sense of responsibilities, sincerity and punctuality,” and stressed on implementing the same for better and effecting functioning of the government, besides speeding up developmental activities.

Calling attention motion

The house also deliberated on a calling attention motion raised by MLA Lokam Tassar regarding the impact of depopulation across the Indo-Tibetan (China) border region of Kurung Kumey district and remedial measures to address the depopulation.

Participating in the discussion, the CM gave a clarion call to the people who have migrated from the border areas to go back to their native places and avail the facilities extended by the government in various sectors.

Admitting that massive migration of people from Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Upper Subansiri districts “is due to the challenges faced in hilly terrain and lack of basic amenities,” he said that roads would be made available in Tali constituency by next year, besides in Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

Seeking cooperation from the people, especially of the border areas, “in government initiatives towards development,” Khandu said that various schemes under the agri-allied sectors and livelihood mission programmes are going to be launched shortly for the benefit of the people. He also emphasized on motivating the people to stay in their own places.

Informing the house that “a well-planned approach has been put in place to develop the border areas under various ministries and is awaiting cabinet approval from the Centre,” the chief minister said this would be one of the top priorities of discussion with the prime minister scheduled next month.

Earlier, Tassar elaborated the problems faced by the people, leading to migration from the Indo-Tibetan border region of his constituency, and sought preventive measures from the government to address the issue.

Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul also participated in the discussion.

Later, the deputy speaker adjourned the house sine die. (DIPR)