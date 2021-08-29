Until you know

— Nang Kham Weingken,

Theravada Buddhist Society, Itanagar (AP)

Before the same dark night passes by

i hope the fresh commencement approach

into the self made scenario

just like the speed of

the second hand in the clock.

I dream of a place to lay down

and talk with every cloud passes over

until the very last moment of

evening twilight

Far away from all the despondencies,

I want to set my foot in a room which

will lit up the situation like wildfire.

Some “whatifs” were crawling inside my ear

an air of melancholy surrounded me

which was not a new thing.

Toxicity is one of those ugly chameleons

that wants to enslave you.

No one will pull you up

from the deep well but you.

And it could happen,

anything can happen!