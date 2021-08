RAGA, 28 Aug: A weeklong training programme on plumbing and masonry, jointly conducted by the departments of skill development & entrepreneurship and PHE&WS under the Jal Jeevan Mission concluded here on Friday.

Over 217 persons from different panchayat segments of Kamle district participated in the training, which was imparted by a team led by Achanta Borah of Reflexions Digital Pvt Ltd, Kolkata.