5 arrested in connection with assault on EE

LONGDING, 31 Aug: Five persons were arrested here on Tuesday in connection with the 28 August assault on the Longding PWD executive engineer.

Last Saturday, the police received an FIR from the EE, stating that three unknown persons came to his official residence at around 6:39 pm and demanded money. When he refused, he was punched at and hit with a wooden table in his drawing room. During the attack, he received injury to his left eye. He later gave Rs 25,000 to the miscreants, but they were not satisfied and ransacked his house and looted Rs 3 lakhs after breaking his suitcase with a dao. They then fled away under the cover of darkness.

A case (No 35/2021 u/s 394 IPC) was registered and investigation was launched.

On Tuesday, Longding DSP B Tangjang informed that a police team led by him conducted raids at various places in Mintong, Niausa and Zedua villages, besides in Zibo Colony, in order to arrest the culprits and recover the stolen money.

The team arrested the suspects, “who are notorious and in the habit of visiting officers’ houses to ask for money within Longding township,” the DSP said. “They have been interrogated thoroughly and forwarded to the Longding JMFC court for police custody,” he added.

The DSP stated that all efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the case.

Earlier in the day, Longding DC Bani Lego convened an emergency meeting on law and order, during which all the participating members, including members of CBOs, vehemently condemned the assault on the officer and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits. (With DIPRO input)