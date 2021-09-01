MHEP suffers major damages

GONGKHAR, 31 Aug: Three rows of around 300 metres of penstock pipes and part of the forebay tank of the Shaikang Chhu micro hydel electric project (MHEP) above Gongkhar village in Mogto circle were washed away at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok, along with Lhou DHPD Division EE Lama Tsering, Electrical EE Sang Dorjee, Mogto CO Dorjee Wangchu and other officers from the DHPD visited the site in the afternoon and took stock of the damages.

Due to heavy, incessant rain in the last few days, a part of the road connecting Gongkhar village via the Grengkhar hot spring was also washed away two days back. Now, with the washing away of the penstock pipes and the anchor blocks of the MHEP, a part of the BRO road connecting Gongkhar with Mogto circle headquarters is also disrupted.

The 3×2 megawatt Shaikang Chhu MHEP supplied regular electricity in Tawang district for the last three years. With these major damages, Tawang may face shortage of power supply, since the power generated by other small hydels will not be able to meet the required 6.5 megawatt power supply in the district during summer and 8.5 megawatt during winter. (DIPRO)