Congress MP raises doubt over implementation of peace accords

Guwahati, Sept 6 (PTI) An Assam Congress MP Monday claimed that the BJP government at the Centre signs peace accords with much fanfare but its actual implementation leaves a lot to be desired .

The Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, said this while addressing a press conference here.

On the signing of a tripartite agreement among five insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong in Assam, the Centre and the state government on Saturday, he said, the Congress always welcomes any peace effort by the government but it has been observed that the accords are not implemented in a manner that benefits people.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demands that a white paper be placed on the implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord, which was signed on January 27, 2020, following which 1,615 cadres of all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) had surrendered, the Congress leader said.

The Centre had announced a total rehabilitation package of Rs 1,500 crore with an allocation of Rs 250 crore each by the state government and the Centre in a row,” Bordoloi said.

Similarly, a regular report on the implementation of the Karbi Anglong Accord should also be placed to keep the people of Assam informed, the Congress MP added.

The Karbi Peace Accord was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who announced that a Rs 1,000 crore development package will be given to Karbi Anglong and that the agreement will be implemented in a time-bound manner.

The insurgent groups which signed the peace accord include Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front, People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, United People’s Liberation Army and Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers factions.

The agreement also provides for the rehabilitation of over 1,000 armed cadres who have abjured violence and joined the mainstream. PTI