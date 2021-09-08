Market survey launched in P/Pare

KIMIN, 7 Sep: In a bid to streamline market regulations and licensing procedures, the trade and development branch of the Papum Pare district administration has started a massive ‘market survey-cum-inspection’ drive in the entire district from 6 September.

A team led by Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak conducted survey and inspection in the Kimin market area on Monday. All the shops were visited and their trading licences verified.

The traders and shopkeepers were made aware of the importance of possessing trading licence and their timely renewal. Also, shops were checked to

ascertain “non-selling of unauthorized items like alcohol, petrol, etc,” the DIPRO reported.

Both new and renewal application forms were distributed free of cost, and the shopkeepers were strictly directed to get their licences renewed at the earliest.

The ADC was accompanied by, among others, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, Trade and Commerce Inspector Tabio Amko, and Kimin Supply Inspector Nabam Yall. (DIPRO)