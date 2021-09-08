APSLSA, DoJ launch legal literacy campaign

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the department of justice (DoJ) on Monday announced the launch of a joint project titled ‘Synergy between customary practices of traditional village councils system and formal laws of India’.

The project is a legal literacy campaign aimed at educating and sensitizing the gaon burahs and burihs of Arunachal regarding the formal laws of the land and various legal schemes to enhance their capacity as representatives of the justice delivery system at the rural level, the APSLSA informed in a release.

The announcement was made by APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai here in the presence of officials of the DoJ, representatives of gaon burah associations, delegates of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, and others.

The two-year-long project seeks to benefit 500 GBs from 13 districts of the state. It is being implemented under the Designing Innovative Solution for Holistic Access to Justice initiative of the DoJ.

DoJ representative Ashutosh Shrivastava apprised the participating stakeholders of the various new initiatives within the project “that are designed to be more bottom-up in nature, so as to provide more meaningful training to the GBs.”

All the participating stakeholders presented their ideas and suggestions on the subject.

APSLSA OSD Dani Belo highlighted the relevance of the GB institution in dispensation of justice in Arunachal, especially at the grassroots level.