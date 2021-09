Kra Daadi champion in ASKA e-kata state championship

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The Arunachal Shito Ryu Karate-Do Association (ASKA) conducted its first e-kata state level championship on 11 and 12 September here.

Kra Daadi emerged the overall champion with five gold, three silver and four bronze medals, followed by first runner-up East Siang with three gold, an equal number of silver and four bronze medals.

Lohit finished second runner-up with two gold and three bronze medals, while Marik Academy, Chimpu bagged two gold and an equal number of bronze medals.

Changlang won three silver and two bronze medals and Papum Pare Jully Club bagged one silver medal. Kamle and Namsai failed to win any medal.

The medal winners:

Sub-Jr Boys (U 10-11) Gold: Ribu Riang (Kra Daadi), Sil: Khomsam Khomrang (Changlang), Br: Durem Chetri (East Siang).

Sub-Jr Girls’ (U 10-11) Gold: Zenith Mize (East Siang), Sil: Tarh Nanang (Kra Daadi).

Sub-Jr Boys’ (U 12-13) Gold: David Chetri (East Siang), Sil: Hiba Jinam (Kra Daadi), first Br- Gemin Dupak (East Siang), 2nd Br: Charu Tater (Kra Daadi).

Sub-Jr Girls’ (U 12-13) Gold: Rigio Yaun (Kra Daadi), Sil: Mennoy Mamai (Changlang), first Br: Nang Lovina Mowke (Changlang), 2nd Br: Pasum Gadi (Kra Daadi).

Cadet Boys’ (U 14-15) Gold: Kyoda Talik (Kra Daadi), Sil: Sahil Thapa (East Siang), Br: Prem Kumar Mahato (East Siang).

Cadet Girls’ (U 14-15) Gold: Lipin Ete (Kra Daadi), Sil: Panchu Khonrang (Changlang), First Br: Dingdo Yajik (Marik Academy), 2nd Br: Mesuk Tadang (Kra Daadi).

Junior Boys’ (U 16-17) Gold: Tatak Guha (Marik Academy), Sil: Khaketo Mipi (Jully Club), first Br: Gemin Rio, 2nd Br: Karan Biswakarma (East Siang).

Junior Girls (U 16-17) Gold: Kina Sipa (Kra Daadi), Sil: Marlina Darang (East Siang), Br: Yashi Lindum (Changlang).

Senior Male (18+) Gold: Balive Rangmang (Lohit), Sil: Ashok Sahani (East Siang), first Br: Atta Tayung (Marik Academy), 2nd Br: Charu Maza (Kra Daadi).

Senior Female (18+) Gold: Hinum Mama (Marik Academy), Sil: Biki Yatang (Kra Daadi), First Br: Ananlu Lap (Lohit), 2nd Br: Jisumla Manyu (Lohit).

East Siang and Lohit bagged the boys’ and the girls’ team kata gold medals, respectively.