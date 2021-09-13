SAI NCE selects two paddlers from Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Eme Mili and Tarh Maph from Arunachal are among a few table tennis players selected from all over the country by the Sports Authority of India Centre of Excellence (SAI NCE) in Kolkata, West Bengal, to train them for future events.

Mili and Maph were selected after a national level selection trial which was conducted in Kolkata last year by the SAI NCE, informed Table Tennis Arunachal (TTA).

Three girls and two boys from Arunachal had taken part in the trial selection.

Both Mili and Maph are currently training under renowned Chinese coach Yin Wei and five other coaches.

The two are former students of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA), Chimpu, and their table tennis career started at the SLSA in 2015 under coach Huidrom Tombisana Devi.