Subansiri win 3rd match of DPCA Champion Trophy

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The third match of the ongoing Donyi Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) Champion Trophy was held at IG Park here on Sunday between the Subansiri team and the Lohit team.

Subansiri won the toss and elected to field first. The team bowled out the Lohit team for 176 runs in 41.3 overs. Bikram Gurung claimed six wickets, while Mapu Yigam, Kengo Bam and Tanmai Paul took one wicket each for Subansiri.

In reply, Subansiri’s opener Mapu Yigam hit 85 runs, Joni Rava hit 37 runs and Shaik Salam scored 11 runs. For the Lohit team, Suraj Tayam claimed three wickets, while Bamang Chungnia took two wickets and Migo Ada and Toko Techir scalped a wicket each.

Subansiri won the match by three wickets. Mapu Yigam was adjudged the man of the match.

Former ACA player and selector Nabam Abo Hina, who witnessed the match, encouraged the young boys to “take full opportunity the way Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) is doing in the field of cricket in the state capital under the able guidance and leadership of ICC president Suraj Tayam.”

He also advised the players to “maintain discipline and try to give full focus to be genuine cricketers for the state.”