State’s boys’ U-18 kho-kho team selected

[ Karda Natam ]

PASIGHAT, 13 Sep: The Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh (KKAAP) on Monday concluded the process of selecting players to represent the state at the forthcoming National Kho-Kho Championship to be held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, from 22 to 26 September.

Twelve boys’ U-18 players were selected at the Shiksha Sadan here in East Siang district by kho-kho officials, comprising DSO Ajong Sitek, KKAAP joint secretary Tanya Padung, coach Ashraf Hussain, and assistant coach Koyam Langkam.