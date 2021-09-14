ICC Kameng emerge winners of 2nd edition of DPCA Champion’s Trophy

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: The final match of the 2nd edition of the Donyi Polo Cricket Academy’s (DPCA) Champion Trophy was played on Monday between ICC Kameng and ICC Subansiri.

ICC Kameng captain Kale Cheda won the toss and elected to bat first. The team set a target of 218 runs in 50 overs. Chandan Kr Singh hit 113 runs (not out), Tai Magung hit 47 runs, Manash Jha contributed 52 runs and Vijay Rao contributed 13 runs for ICC Kameng.

For ICC Subansiri, Bikram Gurung, Tanmai Paul and Atung Teli took two wickets each.

In reply, ICC Subansiri opener Shaik Salam scored 64 runs before being run out, and Atung Teli contributed 44 runs. He too was run out.

The final match was witnessed by Itanagar Cricket Club president Suraj Tayam, who congratulated both the teams and encouraged them to excel in the sport. The proprietor of the Academy for Cricket Excellence, Nyorch, Nabam Abo also witnessed the match and encouraged the players.