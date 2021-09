Aizawl, Sep 16 (PTI) Assam Rifles has seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 19.5 lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 15 cases of the contraband item in Champhai town close to the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, it said.

The seized goods were handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.